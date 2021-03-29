Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $3.89

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $581.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

