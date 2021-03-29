Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $149.09

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.09.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

