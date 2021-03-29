Analyzing Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graybug Vision and Tyme Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$37.04 million N/A N/A Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$22.00 million ($0.17) -10.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision and Tyme Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 2 5 0 2.71 Tyme Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Graybug Vision presently has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 339.00%. Tyme Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 427.78%. Given Tyme Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A Tyme Technologies N/A -192.69% -111.68%

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer, as well as with Mayo Clinic; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

