Analyzing PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.70 $10.15 billion N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.30 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -49.20

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24%

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats TETRA Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

