Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $379.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current scenario, telehealth services are expected to contribute to its growth. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $371.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.72 and its 200 day moving average is $305.98. Anthem has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $372.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

