Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. Analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

