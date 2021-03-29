Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,342 shares of company stock valued at $331,304 over the last 90 days. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.49 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

