Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,657. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.