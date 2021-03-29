Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

APTV opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

