Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,550. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

