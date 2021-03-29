Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARD opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

