Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $288.24 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $288.24 million and $99.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,275,824 coins and its circulating supply is 128,154,927 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

