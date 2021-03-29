Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.46. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.