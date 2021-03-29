Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.46.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

