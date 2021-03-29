Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

