Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AITX opened at $0.10 on Monday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.