Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $144.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $144.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

