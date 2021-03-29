Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.76. Atomera shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 3,003 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atomera by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atomera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Atomera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

