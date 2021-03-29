Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $79,383,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $84,278,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 513,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 437,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.69 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.69 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

