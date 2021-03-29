Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,889.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

