Azul’s (AZUL) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZUL. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NYSE AZUL opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

