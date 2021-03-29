Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:BW opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.