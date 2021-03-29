Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.70 million, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

