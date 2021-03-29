Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 4,248 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,336. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

