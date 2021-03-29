Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $332.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

