Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $71.94. 34,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,724. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.