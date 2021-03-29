Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. 47,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,992. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8743 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

