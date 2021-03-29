Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $944.46 million, a PE ratio of -98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

