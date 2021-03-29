Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.40

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$113.40 and last traded at C$113.17, with a volume of 167620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

