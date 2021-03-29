Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

