Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Talend worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Talend by 18.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 18.9% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,334,730 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

