Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.07 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,471 shares of company stock valued at $105,614 in the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $737.61 million, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

