Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Team worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Team by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Team by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Team by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 75,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

