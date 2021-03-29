Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in XPEL by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in XPEL by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $52.86 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.