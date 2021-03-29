Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Regional Management worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

