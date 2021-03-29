Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 776 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,163,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

BATRK stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

