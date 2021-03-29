Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 681.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Soliton were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 46.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Soliton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $368.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.