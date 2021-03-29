Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 531.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $122.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

