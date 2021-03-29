Barclays PLC Has $281,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Shore Bancshares worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.