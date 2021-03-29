Barclays PLC Sells 10,206 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

