Barclays PLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

