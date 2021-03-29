Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,507 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NS. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,935,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.