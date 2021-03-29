Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TGH opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

