Barclays Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

ETR ZO1 opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a fifty-two week high of €245.50 ($288.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 90.91.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

