BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 236.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409. BCLS Acquisition has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

BCLS Acquisition Company Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

