Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 85.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,305.82 ($43.19).

LON BWY traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,398 ($44.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,121.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,818.25. Bellway p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,518 ($45.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

