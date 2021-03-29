Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

