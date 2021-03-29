Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTEAF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bénéteau in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $$14.01 during trading hours on Monday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

