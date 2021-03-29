Benito Minicucci Sells 14,402 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benito Minicucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $68.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

