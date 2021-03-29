Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

